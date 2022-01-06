DMK demands Governor's resignation over not passing NEET Bill

TR Baalu also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah refused to give Tamil Nadu leaders an appointment to discuss the bill.

news Politics

"If the governor cannot work according to the constitution, he should resign," announced DMK leader TR Baalu at a recent press meet in Tamil Nadu. This came after he pointed out that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi did not forward the Bill to exempt the state’s students from NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) to the Union Government or the President for approval. Several experts have pointed out that the entrance exam privileges CBSE educated students and puts underprivileged candidates, and first time learners at a disadvantage. Tamil Nadu has been demanding NEET to be banned for several years now.

“The NEET exemption Bill was passed in the legislative assembly on September 13, 2021 and was sent to the Governor on September 18, 2021. The Governor was supposed to forward it to the Union Government and the Home Minister who will then approve and send it back to the Governor who can then make it a law. This is what usually happens. On November 27, Chief Minister MK Stalin met the Governor in person and insisted on the Bill being approved. However, the former neither sent it to the Home Ministry nor the Presidents, for ascent. The governor took an oath to protect the constitution but has buried it,” TR Baalu said.

He added that so far, NEET had killed over 11 medical aspirants in the state, who killed themselves after not being able to clear the exam. The bill was passed by MLAs from different parties, TR Baalu added.

Following this, Baalu also accused Amit Shah of refusing to meet an all- party delegation from Tamil Nadu to discuss the NEET exemption bill. “…we have been trying to meet him for ten days and were given an appointment at 12 pm on 29th; we waited but were sent back and promised another appointment. But despite several phone calls, we did not get an appointment to meet him till now,” TR Baalu said.

He added that he also received a letter from the president on a petition sent to him. The letter stated that the petition was forwarded to the Home Minister and that he will take the necessary action. “But nobody has taken any action in this regard,” Baalu added.