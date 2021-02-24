The DMK party and its chief MK Stalin came under severe criticism for giving a platform to poet and lyricist Vairamuthu, who has been accused of sexually harassing several women.

Vairamuthu had chaired an event on Tuesday titled ‘Thalapathy Thalaivar Mudhalvar’ in support of Stalin’s candidature as the Chief Minister. The event was attended by VCK president Thol Thirumavalan, DMK MP A Raja, filmmaker and television host Karu Palaniappan, and professor Parveen Sultana. The event was held in Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

Criticising the white-washing of Vairamuthu, playback singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, “Politicians in Tamilnadu repeatedly, openly associate with Mr Vairamuthu - their show of solidarity with him a pompous display, his ‘open secret’ of a reputation notwithstanding. The Bro-Code. And they ask me - “why so late?””

The DMK, however, has distanced itself from the event and said that the party did not organise, but Kalaignar TV did. “We don’t know who hosted it, but the event was not organized by the DMK,” a party official said. Kalaignar TV is however a DMK affiliated channel.

Poet and author Meena Kandasamy, questioned how the DMK could allow platform for an alleged sexual harasser. She also asked the critics to direct their anger solely against Vairamuthu and not against Parveen Sultana, A Raja and Thirumavalan.

“This is a question for DMK to introspect. Why ruin Stalin's legacy of dedicated political work by letting a tainted abuser chair the meeting? Shouldn't DMK have taken the utmost care and caution making sure there's not even the shadow of a controversy? (sic)” she wrote.

Meena also wondered what was the need for the DMK to invite a tainted person to chair the event when it does not make the “slightest political or logical sense”.

A Twitter user, who identifies herself as a Periyarist, said, “I hope DMK's leadership avoids sharing stage with Vairamuthu. Not until the allegations of sexual assault and allegations of seeking sexual favours are resolved/settled in a satisfactory manner. I am sure DMK can find lot of better orators!” (sic)

“Wat a disgrace to pour in so much resources for a #MeToo accused SexualHarasser?! Wat sort of women safety wld #DMK provide to Tamil Women if they proclaim such audacity in staging a sexual harassment accused?! Is #DMK setting up base fr UP model in TN? Bloody Shame!!” (sic) wrote Twitter user Kavitha Gajendran.

Vairamuthu’s initial response to the Me Too movement and the allegations against him were that it had become “fashionable” to slander against “well known-personalities”.

A year later in 2019, Vairamuthu challenged the women to approach the court, “The allegations being made against me are absolutely false. They are filled with ulterior motives. I am waiting to face it. I have been in deep discussion with senior lawyers and intellectuals over the past week. I have gathered unshakeable evidence. You can file a case.”

Vairamuthu was named in the #MeToo movement in 2018 by singer Chinmayi and several women who had been associated with him either through the music industry or through the hostel run by him. While many women wanted to remain anonymous, Chinmayi and an US based music artist, Sindhuja Rajaram had called him out publicly. Chinmayi had filed a complaint with the National Commission of Women, too.