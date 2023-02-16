DMK councillor and sons beat soldier to death in TNâ€™s Krishnagiri

Prabhu, a 28-year-old military police officer, was killed after an argument with DMK Councillor Chinnasamy escalated into a physical altercation.

news Crime

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor in Tamil Naduâ€™s Krishnagiri, along with his son, have been arrested for the murder of a military man. Prabhu (28), who was reportedly a Lance Naik in the military police, had returned to his village, Velampatti, with his brother Prabhakaran, who is also in the military. On February 8, an argument between Prabhakaran and the DMK councillor Chinnasamy escalated into a physical altercation and Prabhu sustained a head injury. The police confirmed to TNM that Prabhu succumbed to his injury on Tuesday evening, February 14 at a private hospital in Hosur.

According to the FIR, an argument broke out between the two parties over the drinking water pipe in the village on February 8. Chinnasamy took issue with Prabhakaran using the drinking water to wash his clothes. Later that evening, Chinnasamy reportedly argued with Prabhakaran again over the water pipe. The argument escalated when Chinnasamyâ€™s three sons attacked Prabhu and Prabhakaran with weapons such as logs and even a knife, the FIR says. Chinnasamy and his sons â€” Gurukrishnamurthy, Gunanithi and Rajapandian â€” along with five others have been arrested. A case of murder has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Three others including Prabhakaran sustained injuries and are recovering now, the Deputy Superintendent of Police said.