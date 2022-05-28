DMK to conduct ‘Dravidian-model’ training camps across the state

Ahead of M Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary, the party has resolved to identify anti-national forces who are trying to create communal disharmony in the state.

news Politics

In the district secretaries’ meeting convened by the DMK on Saturday, May 28 ahead of the birth anniversary of late former party supremo M Karunanidhi, the party has resolved to carry out “Dravidian model training courses” and identify anti-national and dangerous forces who are trying to sow seeds of communal disharmony in the state. The DMK said it will conduct these training camps through online and offline mode with the help of IT wing, women's wing, youth wing and students’ wing, and district units have been asked to make proper arrangements.

“Due to the hard work of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar, there is social justice and communal harmony in the state of Tamil Nadu. Forces that cannot digest this are trying to sow the seeds of communal poison,” the resolution said. The party said it resolves to identify these anti-national forces and those helping them, to save Tamil Nadu.

“In a bid to save the state from these forces, we will become the new foot soldiers to carry out Dravidian model training camps across the state to stand with the CM as a shield in advancing his work and ideas,” a resolution adopted at the meeting, chaired by DMK President MK Stalin said.

Meanwhile, during PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, May 26 urged him to uphold the 'true spirit of cooperative federalism' and said the Union government should increase funds and projects for the state and sought exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET.

Stalin in his address said Tamil Nadu is a pioneer, not only in economic and other related factors but also in social justice, equality and women's empowerment. "In brief, Tamil Nadu is a state for inclusive growth. This is what we call the Dravidian model.”

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's contribution to the national economy, he said the state's share in India's GDP is 9.22 per cent. In the overall tax income of the Union government, Tamil Nadu's share is 6%.

Referring to other economic parameters vis-a-vis the state, Stalin said the Union government must increase its contribution to schemes and fund allocation, to do justice to the contribution lent by developed states like Tamil Nadu in the country's development and economy. "Only then will the true spirit of co-operative federalism be upheld.”

"The GST compensation due to Tamil Nadu as on 15 May 2022 is Rs 14,006 crore. I request that this be released immediately. At a time when many states' revenues have not yet recovered completely, I demand that the GST compensation period be extended for at least two more years from June 2022,” he added.

With PTI inputs

