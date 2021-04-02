DMK candidates taunt PM Modi, invite him to their constituencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tami Nadu campaigning for the AIADMK-NDA-alliance candidates.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Twitter handles of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates in Tamil Nadu have been busy welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the poll-bound state and asking him to campaign in their constituencies. Confused? Well, this is the DMK’s sarcastic jibe at the PM and BJP, hinting that victory margins of DMK candidates will increase in seats where the PM campaigns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tamil Nadu campaigning for the AIADMK-NDA-alliance candidates. Most of the DMK candidates have used identically-worded tweets, telling the Prime Minister to campaign for their rival in the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

“Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruchendur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir,” Anitha Radhakrishnan, DMK candidate from Tiruchendur tweeted.

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruchendur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — Anitha Radhakrishnan (@ARROffice) April 2, 2021

Sitting MLA and DMK candidate from Ranipet, R Gandhi wrote, “Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Ranipet. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir.”

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi please campaign in Ranipet. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — R_Gandhi_MLA (@R_Gandhi_MLA) April 2, 2021

SR Raja who won from Tambaram Assembly constituency in 2016, tweeted, “Dear Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi.. Please campaign for TKM Chinnayya. I am the DMK candidate against him and it will be very useful in widening my winning margin.Thank you sir.”

Dear Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi.. Please campaign for TKM Chinnayya. I am the DMK candidate aganist him and it will be very useful in widening my winning margin.Thank you sir.@narendramodi @arivalayam @DMKITwing @DMKKanchipuram — S.R.RAJA (@srrajamla) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Dharmapuri. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — Thadangam P.Subramani MLA (@PThadangam) April 2, 2021

A tweet by Ambeth Kumar read, “Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Vandavasi. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir.

Incumbent MLA A Maharajan who is the DMK candidate from Andipatti, a seat that both MGR and Jayalalithaa have represented wrote, “Dear Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi.. Please campaign for the AIADMK candidate of Andipatti. I am the DMK candidate against him and it will be very useful in widening my winning margin.Thank you sir.”

Dear Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi.. Please campaign for ADMK candidate of Andipatty. I am the DMK candidate aganist him and it will be very useful in widening my winning margin.Thank you sir.@narendramodi @arivalayam @DMKITwing @DMKTheni — A.Maharajan MLA (@MaharajanMla) April 2, 2021

The DMK and its allies won 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections, at a time when the BJP swept the polls in other parts of the country. In 2019 and in 2021, the DMK has firmly placed itself as the force opposing the BJP and the AIADMK combine. The DMK has been banking on public anger towards many policies adopted by the Union government and has asked people not to vote for the AIADMK, the BJP’s ally in the state.

In an interview with TNM, MK Stalin had said, “People of Tamil Nadu believe in social justice of the true kind. Anyone who tries to sow the seeds of inequality, religious divisions, or any kind of oppression in the state would be strongly opposed. The people of Tamil Nadu will show the BJP that they will not bow or bend to any power outside the state. AIADMK’s servility towards the BJP won’t change that.”

Read the full interview here.