DMK announces three candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls

The Rajya Sabha polls to 55 seats in 17 states will be held on March 26.

news Elections

Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the DMK on Sunday announced its three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

In a statement issued here, DMK President MK Stalin announced Tiruchi Siva, Andhiyur Selvaraj and NR Elango would be the the party candidates for Rajya Sabha polls.

Six members of Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu - Sasikala Pushpa, Vijila Sathyananth, S Muthukaruppan, AK Selvaraj (all AIADMK), Tiruchi Siva of DMK and TK Rangarajan of the CPI-M - will retire on April 2, the Election Commission of India had said.

As per the Election Commission's schedule for biennial elections, the poll will be held on March 26 and counting of votes will happen on the same day.

The ruling AIADMK has 125 members (including the Speaker) in the Assembly and the DMK and its allies have 106 members (DMK 98, Congress 7 and IUML 1). Hence both the parties - AIADMK and DMK - can win three seats each.

Presently, the AIADMK has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha and the DMK has five. Post elections, the strength of AIADMK in Rajya Sabha is expected to fall to nine (if it fields its candidates for all the seats) and the DMK's strength will increase to seven. Retiring CPI-M member Rangarajan was elected to the Upper House with the AIADMK's support last time. But now, his party is aligned with DMK.

Meanwhile, DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said the party expects one Rajya Sabha seat as promised by the AIADMK earlier. Queried about DMDK's expectation, AIADMK Joint Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said the matter will be decided by the party high command.