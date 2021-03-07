DMDK lowers its demand, asks AIADMK for 23 seats

This is almost 50% down from its original demand of 41 seats.

news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

While AIADMK has successfully discussed seat allocation with its allies PMK first followed by the BJP next, it still seems to be at an extended discussion with Vijayakanthâ€™s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). On Saturday, AIADMK resumed talks with the party after a gap of three days during which time the DMDK scaled down its request to 23. This is almost 50% down from its original demand of 41 seats.

DMDKâ€™s present request is to put it on par with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in the alliance. As of now, the AIADMK has allotted 23 seats to the PMK and 20 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). DMDKâ€™s deputy general secretary B Parthasarathi had told reporters that AIADMK had assured his party one Rajya Sabha seat.

DMDKâ€™s high point was during the 2011 Assembly elections during which it had partnered with Jayalalithaa fronted AIADMK and contested from 41 seats. DMDK enjoyed a significant victory in 23 seats of the 41.

During the 2016 elections, the DMDK under the Makkal Nala Kootani (People's Welfare Alliance) formed against the two major Dravidian parties - AIADMK and DMK - contested in 105 seat but failed to win in any. When the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections took place, the DMDK joined with AIADMKâ€™s National Democratic Alliance. AIADMK, therefore, wants to continue its alliance with DMDK in this elections.

According to a report in The Times of India, a delegation of DMDK deputy secretaries, B Parthasarathy and AS Akbar called on an AIADMK team at a private hotel to discuss and finalise seat sharing.

While it is still unclear if Founder-President Vijayakanth will contest in upcoming elections, only a couple of days ago, his wife and party treasurer Premalatha and his son Vijay Prabhakaran submitted applications to contest in the elections.

Meanwhile, actor turned sitting MLA of Thiruvadanai constituency Karunas, has exited from the AIADMK alliance alleging that the Edappadi K Palaniswami alliance has betrayed the Mukkulathors in the state. Karunas, leader of the Mukkulathor Pulipadai, alleged that his long demand of allocating seats to the Mukkulathors, a dominant caste in over 80 constituencies in the state, is being ignored by the AIADMk.