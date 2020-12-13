DMDK to decide on alliance for assembly polls in January

Just months ahead of the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections, political parties in the state have already begun discussions regarding alliances they would look to form or be part of during the polls. Joining this list is the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), which is set to announce its intention regarding an alliance next month.

The party held a meeting on Sunday chaired by its founder Vijayakant and treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant. At the meeting, Premalatha pointed out that the upcoming election was important for Tamil Nadu and that the DMDK will be prepared for it. She further added that mutliple meeting will be held in January to decide the direction the party will head.

"In January, working committee and general committee meetings will be held. We will decide on alliance at the meeting. We will take a call on when to do this as well. It is an important election for Tamil Nadu," she announced.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMDK allied with AIADMK but failed to win even a single seat.

In 2011, AIADMK won a simple majority and formed the government while DMDK chief Vijayakant served as the Leader of Opposition. In 2016 however he chose to form an alliance with smaller parties including MDMK, CPI, CPI (M), TMC and VCK. They contested in 105 seats but didn't win a single constituency, a huge blow to the party that got over an 8% vote share in 2011.

Currently, the PMK is already in talks with both the DMK and the AIADMK. Kamal Haasan, the founder of MNM has also announced plans to begin his campaign. Actor Rajinikanth meanwhile has announced his intention to start a party next month.