The DMDK General Secretary Vijayakant has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday night once again after he developed health complications. The DMDK leader who tested positive for coronavirus was discharged three days back following recovery.

A press release from DMDK said, “The DMDK General Secretary Vijayakant has been admitted to the hospital for the second round of tests to a private hospital in Chennai. He is in good health.” The release also requested the people not to believe rumours regarding the health of “Captain” Vijayakant.

Vijayakant tested positive for coronavirus on September 24. The DMDK leader already had kidney and liver-related co-morbidities. However, he was responding to treatment and was stable.

The DMDK General Secretary Vijayakant and his wife and treasurer of the party Premalatha Vijayakant, were discharged from the hospital following recovery from coronavirus. A release from MIOT Hospital on Friday said, “A Vijayakant (Founder and General Secretary, DMDK) and Premalatha Vijayakant (Treasurer of DMDK) tested positive for COVID-19. They were evaluated at MIOT Hospitals, Chennai and stayed on for observation. They have responded extremely well to treatment and are getting discharged today (October 2).”

Vijayakant has refrained from participating in public meetings due to his health condition even before the pandemic. The DMDK leaders, Vijayakant and Premalatha, however, participated in the party’s founding day function on September 14 at the party office in Koyambedu. The DMDK founder and General Secretary Vijayakant hoisted the party flag during the celebrations.

The leader also released a statement that the party will win with a huge margin in Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has 45,279 active coronavirus cases and 5,017 patients tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Till date, 6,30,408 people have tested positive in Tamil Nadu. Of the total active cases, Chennai has 12,929 active coronavirus cases and 1,306 people from the district tested positive on Tuesday.