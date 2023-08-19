Dissent in Tamil Nadu Congress over leadership change in state

Trouble is brewing in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), a day after the name of present Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader K Selvaperunthagai, was tipped to be the frontrunner for the post of next Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President. A group of legislators and functionaries are camping in Bengaluru to meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjuna Kharge to register their opposition.

The discussion regarding a new president for Tamil Nadu has been on the cards for many years now but the decision has been kept pending. The Congress high command has zeroed in on a few names including Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram, Karur MP Jothimani, Krishinagiri MP Dr Chellakumar, and former IAS Sashikanth Senthil, who headed the Karnataka elections war room for the party.

Sources in the Congress say that the party high command has not finalised a name yet, but discussions are underway to replace the present Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K S Alagiri, whose three year term has already ended in February 2022, and the party wants to induct a new face ahead of the crucial 2024 elections.

In a surprise turn of events, the name of present Tamil Nadu Congress Legislative Party leader K Selvaperunthagai, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community popped up, leading to stiff opposition from the state unit. Speaking to TNM, a Congress functionary said almost all senior leaders of the party have raised objections. "A team of MLAs from Tamil Nadu is visiting Bengaluru to meet the AICC president; others have conveyed their objections directly to the party high command. Their main grievance is the cases against Selvaperunthagai and his past political record of being a party-hopper," he added.

A section of Congress functionaries have also approached the party high command to allow the present Congress Chief KS Alagiri to continue till 2024 General elections.

Party insiders say the high command criteria are to ensure that they appoint a candidate who can maintain a cordial relationship with the DMK, and the DMK leadership should also take the person seriously. "Dr. Chellakumar and Jothimani have been discussed for a very long time in the party, but there has been no consensus yet. Senior leaders of the party feel that both Jothimani and Dr. Chellakumar do not have a good working relationship with the DMK, and this could have an impact at many levels," the source added.

TNM has learned that Karti Chidambaram and Sashikanth Senthil have expressed their willingness and are in the race for the top post. Sashikanth Senthil was in charge of the Congress war room during the Karnataka Assembly polls, and the party high command feels that he lacks political experience in managing the party and its allies. A senior Congress leader told TNM that the high command is keen on revamping the party structure in Tamil Nadu. "Apart from a new Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, we will also have two or three people appointed as working presidents of the party. This is to groom leaders for the future."