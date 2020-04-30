Disinfect liquor outlets and warehouses: Kerala’s Bevco prepares for post-lockdown

The decision to open liquor outlets post May 3, however, is yet to be taken.

news Coronavirus

With lockdown restrictions expected to be eased post May 3, the Kerala State Beverages Manufacturing and Marketing Corporation Limited (Bevco), has recommended a slew of measures to be taken when its outlets are open.

An internal circular issued by the Bevco Managing Director G Sparjan Kumar on Wednesday, April 29, stated that the premises of all the Bevco warehouses and retail outlets should be fully disinfected before resuming operations.

“Use of masks, gloves hand sanitizers etc by all the staff working at the warehouses and retail shops shall be ensured and frequent washing of hands using soap and hand wash shall be ensured. Social distancing norms prescribed by the government shall be strictly adhered to by both the warehouse, retail shop staff and customers,” the circular said. It also recommended that customers entering the Bevco warehouse or outlet premises be checked for their temperature using a thermal scanner.

“It’s to adhere to the general guidelines once the government takes the decision regarding the lockdown. After all the decision on opening the outlets depends on several other things,” Sparjan Kumar told TNM. Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan has also told the media that the decision regarding this is yet to be taken.

The government shut the Bevco outlets and all toddy shops in Kerala on March 25 as a measure to contain the transmission of the COVID-19 infection, two days after the bars were closed.

The state had announced a total lockdown from March 24 but decided not to shut the Bevco outlets.

All Bevco outlets and toddy shops in Kerala to be shut

“Both the inside and outside areas of the warehouse and shop premises shall be properly cleaned before opening the shop. The liquor stock at the warehouse and shop shall be properly arranged, computers, billing machines, printers, electrical fittings etc shall be properly cleaned and checked prior to commencing sales. Necessary arrangements shall be made to ensure proper replenishment of liquor stocks at the retail shops to meet the sales demand of the respective shop. District Audit Team members shall conduct necessary inspections to ensure that the above instructions are fully compiled with by all concerned,” the circular further said.

The sale of liquor contributes significantly to the state’s revenue. In August 2019, Rs 1,229 crore worth of liquor was sold through Bevco outlets across the state even in the midst of heavy rains and floods.