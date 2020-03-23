Bars and liquor stores in Kerala to be shut, Bevco outlets to be open

The Kerala government has been criticised for keeping liquor open shops despite COVID-19 advisories to avoid public gathering.

The Kerala government has decided to shut all bars and liquor stores across the state as 28 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday. However, the state-run Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation Limited (Bevco) liquor outlets will remain open, the CM said.

"Customers cannot sit and drink. Counter sale will be allowed later, if needed," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

When a journalist asked wouldn't keeping the Bevco outlets open send a wrong message, the Chief Minister justified this decision by reading out a tweet by his Punjab counterpart Dr Amarinder Singh, at the press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. As per the directive by the Punjab CM, the supply of beverages are declared "essential items,” along with groceries, in view of the urgency due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"That is our state! Non-availability of alcohol can lead to a lot of social issues in the state and we have seen its consequences in the past," the CM said.

The state government has been criticised, both by opposition Congress and the citizens alike, for running the liquor shops despite advisories to avoid public gathering amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to contain the spread of the infection, schools, malls and theatres have been closed, exams have been postponed, public events have been cancelled and people have been urged to either reschedule weddings or limit the number of guests.

Earlier, amidst the regulations to handle the pandemic, customers coming to Bevco were asked to maintain a distance of one metre from each other, in addition to wearing masks. Security personnel were also directed to ensure this.

Bevco liquor outlets have put up instruction banners asking buyers to wear masks or carry hankies, maintain basic hygiene, not to crowd and observe COVID-19 safety protocols in Kerala.

Incidentally, the Kerala Excise Department also conducted its toddy shop auction for six districts, including Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, on Monday. The Youth Congress staged a protest against this but were removed by the police.

The officials said that they were following all COVID-10 health guidelines while conducting these auctions. According to OnManorama, the officials of the department said that the auction was being held as the license of the shops will expire by the end of March, and that the process had to be completed before the next fiscal year.

Kerala is one of the states with the highest per capita consumption of alcohol. The returns from liquor sales in the state significantly contribute to the government’s exchequer. In 2019, between September 3 and 10, Kerala hit an all-time high as the liquor sales worth Rs 487 crore were recorded across bars, which offer foreign-made liquor (FML) in the state. During the same period in 2018 year, the state generated Rs 457 crore from liquor sales.

In 2019, despite several parts of Kerala witnessing heavy showers and landlines a second time, data from the Bevco showed that liquor to the tune of Rs 1,229 crore was sold through its outlets across the state in August alone.

Many argued that the revenue from sales would help the state meet its expenses in the crisis

COVID-19: Kerala announces Rs 20000 cr revival package, free cereals for all for a month

Meanwhile, in Kasaragod, even though a lockdown has been declared in the district due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, customers thronged the Bevco outlets on Monday. They were later removed by the police.

In other parts of the state as well, customers have been lining up in front of beverage shops in anticipation of a lockdown.