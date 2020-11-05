Director Vetrimaaran to produce Sasikumar’s next film

Details about the project, including its director and the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

Flix Kollywood

The award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran will soon be making a film with M Sasikumar. While Vetrimaaran will not be wielding the megaphone for this venture, he will be writing the story and co-producing it in association with S Kathiresan’s Five Star Creations. Sharing the photo, the producer wrote, “We are happy to announce our next project-8 joint with Director Vetrimaran's Grassroot Film Company. Starring @SasikumarDir (sic)."

We are happy to announce our next project-8 joint with Director Vetrimaran's Grassroot Film Company

Starring @SasikumarDir @johnsoncinepro pic.twitter.com/EdLKrMoJOS — Five star Kathiresan (@5starcreationss) November 4, 2020

Both Vetrimaaran and Kathiresan share a good rapport having worked together in Polladhavan and Aadukalam. Details about the project, including its director and the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

Last seen in Naadodigal 2 directed by Samuthirakani and produced by S Nandagopal under the banner of Madras Enterprises, Sasi Kumar has Naa Naa in the making besides a number of other films. The first look of Naa Naa was released some months ago and it showed Sasi Kumar peeling off a mask, creating suspense among fans. Naa Naa, which is the abbreviated form of Naan Naarayanan, is touted to be an action-adventure with the city background. He apparently plays an ex-cop, but there is no official word on it yet. The film has been shot extensively in Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Veteran actor Sarath Kumar also plays an important role in Naa Naa. On working with Sarath Kumar, Sasi Kumar had tweeted: “Happy to work with strong n energetic @realsarathkumar sir." On the release of the first look, Sarath Kumar had tweeted: “The entire team is excited #KalpataruPicturesNo3.”

Besides Sarath Kumar, well known director Bharathiraja will be seen playing Sasi Kumar’s father in it. Directing Naa Naa is NV Nirmal of Salim fame and it is bankrolled by PK Ram Mohan under his banner Kalpataru Pictures. The technical crew of this film comprises Ganesh Chandra to handle the camera and Harshwardhan Rameshwar for music.

His two other films waiting for release are MGR Magan and Rajavamsam. Director Ponram is wielding the megaphone for MGR Magan. Veteran actor Sathyaraj has been roped in to play an important role in this flick. It may be noted here that Ponram had made his directorial debut with the Siva Karthikeyan starrer Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam which also had Sathyaraj in a pivotal role.

Raja Vamsam is being directed by debut director KV Kathirvelu. The film has Sasikumar playing the lead role with Nikki Galrani as his heroine. Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Singam Puli, Rekha, and Nirosha form the supporting cast. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film has been shot in various locations in Pollachi, Chennai and Bangkok.

(Content provided by Digital Native)