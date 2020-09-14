Director Surya Kiran eliminated from 'Bigg Boss' Telugu

Flix Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu, the popular reality TV show that has been all the rage for the three years, is back again with its most-awaited fourth season. The show hosted by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna premiered last Sunday and in the first episode of the season, he introduced the show's 16 contestants. The list comprises almost entirely of film, television celebrities and YouTubers.



The 16 contestants are actor Monal Gajjar, director Surya Kiran, anchor Lasya Manjunath, actor Abijeet, newsreader Sujatha, YouTuber Mehboob Dilse, newsreader Devi Nagavalli, YouTuber Alekhya Harika, actor Syed Sohel, anchor Ariyana Glory, choreographer Amma Rajsekhar, supporting actor Karate Kalyani, actor and rapper Noel Sean, social media figure Divi Vadthya, actor Akhil Sarthak and the most popular YouTube star Gangavva.



The show has now entered into its second week. Like the previous seasons, every week, two of the inmates would be nominated for eviction through a voting process by the other inmates and the housemates who receive the most number of nominations would face a public vote.



In the first week, seven contestants were nominated for elimination and from this group, during the Saturday episode, three contestants Abhijeet, Jordar Sujatha and Gangavva were declared safe.



After a task, Nagarjuna announced that Lasya Manjunath would be the captain of the Bigg Boss 4 house for the first week. He had also criticised Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani and Amma Rajasekhar for their actions in the previous week. Surya Kiran was criticised by the host for his â€˜over-interferenceâ€™ and he was asked if he still thinks heâ€™s the director and all the housemates are his characters. Nagarjuna told Karate Kalyani that she is causing misunderstandings in the house and also reprimanded her about her nagging.



After getting evicted while interacting with host Nagarjuna, Surya Kiran was asked to associate every housemate with an animal. In the process, he called 'Dethadi' Harika a 'snake' and asked her not to spit venom on anyone. However, Nagarjuna came to her support reminding Surya Kiran of his name and also adding that he loves snakes.



Surya Kiran was shown the door through the weekly eviction process. He seemed to have lagged behind in his performance and communication as he is not that familiar with the Telugu language.

Surya Kiran is a popular director known for movies such as Satyam and Dhana 51 featuring Sumanth, and Raju Bhai starring Manchu Manoj.

A new contestant, Kumara Sai Pampana has joined the Bigg Boss house. He is a comedian who shot to fame with Ee Rojullo.



With such a diverse list of candidates, this season of Bigg Boss Telugu will be exciting, to say the least.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the producers of the show have taken all safety measures before the contestants entered the Bigg Boss house. All the 16 contestants were under quarantine. Reports were that the contestants were constantly under medical supervision to rule out COVID-19 so that show progresses without any glitches.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

