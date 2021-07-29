Director Prashanth Neel releases birthday poster for ‘KGF 2’ actor Sanjay Dutt

Set in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead.

Flix Sandalwood

On the occasion of popular Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s birthday on July 29, director Prashanth Neel had a surprise in store for the actor’s fans. He unveiled a new poster of the actor from upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 on Thursday. Wishing Sanjay Dutt, Prashanth Neel wrote: "War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me" - #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay sir.” Sanjay Dutt’s look in the movie is said to be inspired by the Vikings. In his Sandalwood debut, Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of Adheera, the antagonist.

Period action drama KGF 2 features actors Yash as Rocky and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai in the lead. The Prashanth Neel directorial also features a star cast that includes actors Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Vasishta N Simha and B Suresha, among others. Actor Raveena Tandon will be seen as Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India, while Easwari Rao too has been roped in to play a crucial role.

Set in the Kolar Gold Fields, the movie is based on the clash between its lead character Rocky, played by Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera. The two-part action drama tracks how Rocky develops an urge to fight power after losing his mother at a young age. He turns into a powerful man and gains control over the gold mines in Kolar. However Adheera too competes for the same. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the movie is set to release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

KGF Chapter 2’s prequel KGF had a massive run at the box office. KGF 2 is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Ravi Basrur is on board as the music composer for the project, while Bhuvan Gowda has been roped in as the cinematographer.

Watch teaser of ‘KGF 2’

