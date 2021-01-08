Watch: Yash is back as Rocky in 'KGF: Chapter 2' teaser

The teaser was released ahead of the scheduled time due to concerns about it leaking online.

The teaser of Kannada actor Yash‘s highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 is currently the talk of the twon. While it was slated to release on Friday at 10:16 am, to mark Yash's 35th birthday, the makers decided to release it one day earlier to get ahead of the teaser leaking online. The KGF: Chapter 2 teaser garnered 186,000 views in just one hour after its release.



The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 took to Twitter to share the teaser video. The caption read: “A promise was once made, that promise will be kept! Wishing Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash a very Happy Birthday. #KGF2Teaser #HBDRockyBhai @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84.”



The teaser gives fans a glimpse into what they can expect from KGF: Chapter 2. It starts with the promise that Yash's character Rocky made to his dying mother. The teaser also hows glimpses of Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Watch the teaser here:



Directed by Prashanth Neel of Uggram fame and starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, KGF: Chapter 2 has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale films.



Yash took to his social media to share the news of the teaser release via a video. Addressing his fans, he said, "The teaser has been leaked by few souls, I don't know the reason and I will not worry about that either. But, I know that there were many of you who had made extensive plans tomorrow in tandem with the teaser release time. I am giving my apologies, please do watch our teaser and support us and wish us well. This is just the teaser, there is an entire film that awaits you."

KGF: Chapter 2 picks up where the first film left off, at Kolar Gold Fields. With Sanjay Dutt stepping into the role of Adheera again, the makers revealed that the climactic fight scene between Yash's Rocky and Sanjay Dutt's Adheera will be action-packed.

After a short break from work due to health reasons, Sanjay Dutt had recently joined the sets and completed shooting for his portions.The makers recently wrapped up shooting for the climactic action sequence in Hyderabad. The sequence was reportedly choreographed by stunt director duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv.



The movie also features Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha, among others, in prominent roles. For the sequel, reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part of KGF. Clarifying the same, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character.



Initially, it was announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020. These plans were hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to release the movie on April 13, 2021, on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

