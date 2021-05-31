Director Prashanth Neel releases birthday poster for ‘KGF 2’ actor Balakrishna

Set against the backdrop of Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields, ‘KGF 2’ stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead.

Flix Sandalwood

On the occasion of sandalwood actor Balakrishna’s birthday on Monday, May 31, the makers of the upcoming Kannada film KGF 2 released a special poster to mark the day. The KGF 2 team has been releasing newspaper-themed posters to celebrate the birthdays of the actors who are part of the venture.

Featuring Kannada actor Balakrishna as Inayath Khalil, the poster highlights an important plot point related to the movie as the headline. Sharing the poster on Twitter, director Prashanth Neel wished the actor on his birthday and requested followers to stay indoors and remain safe. “ Wishing @BalaTheKrishnaa very Happy Birthday. Have a safe birthday chinna Here's a glimpse of #InayathKhalil in #KGFChapter2 Stay home stay safe everyone,” the tweet read.

Earlier, director Prashanth Neel had released a similar poster to celebrate actor Rao Ramesh’s birthday. The period, action drama film KGF 2 stars actors Yash as Rocky and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai. Directed by Prashanth, the movie also features an ensemble cast that includes actors Sanjay Dutt, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Vasishta N Simha and B Suresha among others. Raveena Tandon has been roped in to play Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India, while Easwari Rao is also on board for a crucial role in the movie.

After the massive box office success of its prequel KGF, fans have been eager to receive updates about KGF 2. Like the prequel, KGF 2 also takes place in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields and revolves around the scuffle between Rocky and Adheera, the latter played by Sanjay Dutt. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the movie is set to hit the big screens on July 16 this year. Although it was initially slated for theatrical release last October, it had to be postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The soundtracks and background score for the movie will be composed by Ravi Basrur, while Bhuvan Gowda is taking care of the cinematography for the project.