Makers of ‘KGF 2’ release new birthday poster for actor Rao Ramesh

The poster was released on May 25, marking actor Rao Ramesh’s 53rd birthday.

Flix Sandalwood

Sandalwood actor Rao Ramesh who has appeared in supporting roles in several Kannada and Telugu movies turned 53 on Tuesday, May 25. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of KGF 2 released a special poster featuring him as a CBI officer in the movie. He plays the role of 'Kanneganti Raghavan' in the movie. Sharing the poster on Twitter, director Prashanth Neel wrote, “Wishing the versatile actor #RaoRamesh sir a very safe Happy Birthday. Here's a glimpse of #KannegantiRaghavan in # KGFChapter2. Stay home stay safe everyone.” The newspaper themed poster featuring Rao Ramesh's images as a CBI officer and major plot points of KGF 2 presented as catchy headlines.

Following the massive success of KGF, fans have been eager to receive update about the sequel of the movie- KGF2. The period action flick will feature actor Yash as Rocky and star Srinidhi Shetty opposite Yash as Reena Desai. Raveena will be essaying the role of Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India, and Eswari Rao will be seen in a pivotal role in KGF: Chapter 2. The star cast of the movie also includes actors Sanjay Dutt, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Vasishta N Simha and B Suresha among others.

On January 7 this year, the makers dropped the trailer of the movie, which has garnered over 170 million views on YouTube. The sequel too will be set in the backdrop of Karnataka’s Kolar gold fields and is based on a scuffle between Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt and Rocky. The movie is currently slated for theatrical release on July 16. It was initially scheduled to hit the big screens in October last year but had to be postponed in view of the pandemic.

KGF: Chapter 2 is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur is in charge of music, while Bhuvan Gowda is on board as the cinematographer. The art direction is by Shivakumar.