After garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, Malayalam movie Joji has recently bagged the Best International Film Award at the Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF) 2021. The ensemble cast of the Dileesh Pothan directorial included Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unni
SIFF is scheduled to take place from October 25 to 31st this year. Upon receiving the submission of films, SIFF started the selection process with the announcement of an eligibility list, followed by the first round of selection and subsequently
Helmed by filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, Joji is written by Syam Pushkaran. The director-writer duo had teamed up earlier for acclaimed Malayalam film Mahes
Inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Macbeth, Joji premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on April 7 this year. Speaking to TNM earlier, director Dileesh explained how the team was influenced by the ideologies in the play. "I was inspired by Macbeth. We were influenced by the ideologies in the play. We arrived at Joji because we felt these ideologies are present in Kerala today, too. It was an attempt to explore the possibilities of these ideologies in the current social scenario. The excitement of reading Macbeth took us to this plot, and we followed and developed it sincerely. But we were not adamant that Joji should match Macbeth in every way," Dileesh stated.
