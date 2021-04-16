Actor Gajraj praises Malayalam film 'Joji', takes a jibe at Bollywood

Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam film ‘Joji’ is inspired from William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil's Joji, st arted streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 7. The movie has been receiving positive reviews from fans, critics as well as members from the film fraternity. Badhaai Ho fame Gajraj Rao also took to social media to praise the film but chose to do it with a twist.

Taking a jibe at Bollywood movies for churning out mediocre content, Gajraj Rao penned a note appreciating the Malayalam film. Calling Joji “good cinema”, Gajraj shared a clip from the movie and praised it in the caption on Wednesday. “Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched ‘Joji’ and I’m sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema.”

Drawing parallels between Malayalam and Bollywood films, he sarcastically wrote that Mollywood filmmakers shouldn’t set the bar too high by not going after tiring marketing campaigns and whooping box office collections. “You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinema, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also. Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much,” the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Ending the caption on a funny note, he further added,” I hope you will not take any of this seriously, and continue the good work you are doing. In a non-pandemic world, I’ll always be ready with the popcorn for your films, first day first show, Sincerely, Gajraj Rao, Chairman (self-proclaimed), Fahadh Faasil Fan Club (Northern Region).”

Other celebrities such as actors Yami Gautham and Anupama Parameswaran among others have also taken to social media to heap praises on Joji.

There is a little bit of Joji in all of us.....Believe me and dont miss it! Brilliant performances and some great moments you're sure to resonate with! Watch #JojiOnPrime, @PrimeVideoIN #FahadhFaasil ♥️ pic.twitter.com/t5DEn9zkcN — Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) April 7, 2021

Dileesh Pothan directorial Joji stars Fahad Faasil, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad and Alister Alex in important roles. The story is inspired from William Shakespeare's play Macbeth.