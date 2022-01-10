Dileep seeks anticipatory bail after FIR on alleged audio clips

The police had registered a non-bailable case against Dileep and others after audio clips of them allegedly threatening the investigating officers in the actor assault case surfaced.

Actor Dileep on Monday, January 10, moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a new case registered by the police team investigating the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, in which he is accused of being the mastermind. Last week, the police had registered a non-bailable case against Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Suraj and other family members.

On Sunday, January 9, a First Information Report was filed after an audio clip in which a voice, which allegedly belongs to Dileep’s brother-in-law, are heard talking about an alleged conspiracy to murder Deputy Superintendent Baiju Paulose, who is also the investigating officer in the case.

The Kerala government has formed a new investigation team for the case, in light of the developments. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sreejith will now head the team. KP Philp, Inspector General (IG), Crime Branch will also be part of the investigation. Station House Officer of Nedumbassery will also be part of the investigation team. Baiju Paulose, against whom the alleged threatening audio came out, will continue as the investigating official. Crime Branch officials Sudarshan and Sojan will also be part of the team.

The case was registered after a series of incriminating audio clips allegedly involving Dileep surfaced on Malayalam news channels. The clips, released on the channel ReporterLive, show a man who is allegedly Dileep saying, “All five officials, you watch what you’re going to get.”

This new set of audio clips have come out after a series of small audio clips, allegedly recorded in the presence of actor Dileep, were released by director Balachandrakumar recently. Earlier in January, Balachandrakumar claimed he was a close acquaintance of Dileep, and raised a series of allegations against him regarding the case.

The probe team has now sought permission to interrogate Pulsar Suni, the prime accused who led the kidnapping of the actor, while Balachandrakumar has been asked to appear before a magistrate to record his statement, following the revelations that he has now made.