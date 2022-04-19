Dileep’s plea to quash new conspiracy case dismissed by Kerala HC

Dileep in his plea had asked the court to either quash the case against him, or direct the investigation to be handed over to the CBI.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, April 19, dismissed a plea by actor Dileep to quash an FIR of criminal conspiracy against him. Dileep in his plea had asked the court to either quash the case against him, or direct the investigation to be handed over to the CBI. A bench led by Justice Justice Ziyad Rahman AA delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. A detailed order is awaited.

Dileep had moved court in February 2022, more than a month after the case was registered against him and five others for allegedly plotting a conspiracy to murder police officials who are investigating the actor assault case of 2017. Dileep is an accused and allegedly the mastermind in the actor assault case, the trial of which is still going on. In his plea to quash the FIR or transfer the investigation charge to the CBI, Dileep said that the conspiracy case against him was “vindictive, ill-motivated, pre-determined and malafide.”

The fresh case of conspiracy was filed against Dileep after a series of allegations were made against the actor by his former friend and director Balachandra Kumar. In November last year, Balachandrakumar came up with a number of audio clips, purportedly of Dileep and his relatives, plotting murder. During the hearing of his plea to quash the FIR, Dileep submitted to the court that the case was filed because he allegedly "wished" something and that there was "no human being who has not thought ill of another person, but that cannot be the cause for alarm or a basis for lodging an FIR."

Dileep had claimed that the new case was filed to create false evidence against him in the 2017 actor assault case.

