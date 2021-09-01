Did you know Sarpatta's Vembuli was in Baahubali?

In a series of Instagram posts, actor John Kokken shared images from his earlier films where he played small roles.

Flix Kollywood

Actor John Kokken rose to fame with his role as Vembuli in director Pa Ranjith’s recently released sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, starring actor Arya in the lead. But, how many of us know the actor for his performances in other popular films? In an attempt to answer that, John Kokken recently took a trip down memory lane and shared screengrabs from his appearances in various films. In some of the films, the actor has played uncredited roles and in others, he has played supporting roles. He took his social media followers by surprise when he revealed that he was part of SS Rajamouli’s hit period franchise Baahubali, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Nasser, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and many other stars.

Sharing a screengrab where he is seen in the frame, John mentioned that he played a small role which went unnoticed. However, he penned a motivational note stating that he made a promise to himself that he’d star in a ‘big-league’ movie. A proud John Kokken also noted that the day came with the release of Sarpatta Parambarai. After posting photos from the movie and asking followers to guess his role in Baahubali, he wrote: “The answer.....this is the scene from #bahubali.......a very small role.......I remember the days that I was shooting this....nobody knew my name.....I would tell myself someday I will make it to the big league and everyone will know my name.”

Quoting actor Ajith, he added, “So I proudly share this picture because I want everyone to know that like Thala Ajith Kumar Sir said, " There will be a lot of ups and downs....but you have to hang on and believe that you can....and wait for your time...and until the time comes work on yourself and become capable."

John’s performance as Vembuli, a boxer who is considered to be unbeatable in the world of Sarpatta, was praised by fans and critics alike. Amazon Prime Video revealed in a statement that Vembuli’s body language, technique and combative spirit were inspired by boxer Mike Tyson, who is nicknamed ‘iron Mike’.

He also revealed that he has appeared in other films such as KGF: Chapter 1, Janatha Garage, Maharshi and Yevadu, among others.