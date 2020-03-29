‘Dhool’ paati Paravai Muniyamma dies at 83

A folk singer by profession, Muniyamma shot to fame with her role as an effervescent grandmother in the 2003 hit ‘Dhool’.

news Death

Noted folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma passed away at her residence on Saturday. She was 83. She had been suffering from age-related illnesses for some time now.

A folk singer by profession, Muniyamma shot to fame with her role as a bubbly grandmother in the 2003 Tamil film Dhool. The Dharani directorial saw the fiery singer playing the hilarious character of Mundakanni to perfection, providing much needed comic relief. Her one-liners and their delivery gained cult status and continue to be a part of Tamil pop culture.

In one particular scene, when comedian Vivek tries to impress Reema Sen's character by showing his physical strength, he attempts to deadlift with great difficulty. However, his plan to display bravado is promptly foiled when Paravai Muniyamma casually tosses the weights aside, proving that these were not actual barbells. Muniyamma’s remark ‘idha thaan rathiri poora okandhu ottikittu irundhiya’ is a favourite among audiences.

Alongside stars like Vikram, Jyothika and Vivek, she also crooned the smash hit 'Madurai Veeran’ song for the film.

Following the success of Dhool, Muniyamma went onto act in several films including Kovil (2004), Devathaiyai Kanden (2005), Sandai (2008) and Thamizh Padam (2010) among others. Her last film was Sathura Adi 3500, starring Nikhil Mohan and Iniya, which released in 2017.

Paravai Muniyamma also hosted a cookery show on a popular Tamil television channel, where she displayed her culinary skills. She would cook authentic recipes from rural parts of Tamil Nadu, while also explaining their significance and health benefits of each of the ingredients. Being a folk singer, she would also sing folk songs impromptu while waiting for the food to cook.

Earlier when she fell ill, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had announced an aid of Rs 6 lakh along with a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 from former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's trust. Actors Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Vishal and Sarath Kumar also donated to her medical treatment.

Born in Madurai, Paravai Muniyamma is survived by her son and two grandchildren. Muniamma’s daughter-in-law, who was a pillar of support for her, passed away in 2015.