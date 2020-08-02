Dharmapuri man murdered six months after his wedding, family suspects bride’s father

The man had eloped with his relative six months ago and the father of the bride had promised the couple he will get them married again in the village

A 24-year-old man was murdered and his body was found abandoned with ligature marks on his neck and injuries to his head in Dharmapuri district on Saturday. The man, six months back, married a woman who was his relative against the wishes of the woman’s parents.

According to sources, Viji (24) from Ottarthinnai, was in a relationship with a woman who was his relative from the same village. The family of the woman was against the relationship from the beginning. Hence, six months back the couple eloped and married against the wishes of the bride’s family.

When the couple returned to Ottarthinnai, the father of the woman, Murali Raj, promised Viji that he will conduct a wedding ceremony in six months and till then they can stay in their respective homes. The father also cited that his daughter should complete the final year of engineering course. Viji and the bride agreed to this and both of them left to their respective homes.

Recently, the couple once again initiated the talks about their wedding, when Murali Raj said that he will conduct the wedding next month, after the Tamil month of Aadi gets over, the sources said.

On Saturday, meanwhile, the public found a body of a man near a road in Kummannoor, a few kilometers away from Ottarthinnai. The public immediately alerted the Parahanpalli police station, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

The Palacode inspector of police, S Viswanathan, who is also incharge of Parahanpalli police station said, “The body of Viji was recovered from Kummannoor. The man was found with a rope mark on his neck and he has been severely injured in the back of his head. The family of Viji suspects that the woman’s father has murdered their son. So, Viji’s father gave a complaint against Murali Raj.”

“The case is in the preliminary stage of investigation and the body has been sent for post-mortem,” he added.

The police have registered a case in Parahanpalli police station under Section 302 (Punishment for Murder) of Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are going on.