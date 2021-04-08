Dhanush's 'Karnan' to be screened in TN theatres with 50% occupancy cap

It was earlier rumoured that 'Karnan' may not be released in theatres due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

Amid restrictions in place due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan have announced that it will be released in theatres on April 9. Ahead of its release, there were speculations that the movie might not hit the big screens, with fears over the coronavirus. Rumours were also rife that the release might be postponed to a later date. However, Karnan producer Kalaipuli S Thanu confirmed that the film will release on April 9. He also added that, complying with the latest guidelines issued by the state government, Karnan will be screened with 50% occupancy in theatres.

"As promised #Karnan will arrive to theatres tomorrow. As per the need guidelines of our Govt #Karnan will be screened with 50% capacity in theatres along with proper safety measures. I kindly request everyone to provide your support for #Karnan @dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj (sic),” Thanu’s tweet read.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Tamil Nadu government issued a fresh set of guidelines and restrictions on Thursday. These include limiting the number of attendees at weddings and funerals to 50 from 100, as well as a 50% occupancy cap at restaurants, malls and theatres.

Thanu also posted a tweet to announce the release of Karnan’s music on Thursday at six pm. Sharing a photo of Dhanush from Karnan, the producer wrote, “Get ready to witness the full album of #Karnan today at 6:02 PM@dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj @Music_Santhosh @ thinkmusicindia @ZeeTamil @ KarnanTheMovie# KarnanFromTomorrow"

Karnan marks the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj, who rose to fame with his 2018 movie Pariyerum Perumal. The movie also marks the Kollywood debut of actor Rajisha Vijayan, who will be starring opposite Dhanush. The actioner has music by Santhosh Narayanan and stars actors such as Natarajan, Yogi Babu, Lal Paul, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli among others in pivotal roles.