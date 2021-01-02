Dhanush, Selvaraghavan reunite for magnum opus 'Aayirathil Oruvan 2'

The brothers are reuniting for a film after 10 years.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are all set to reunite after a decade. On the occasion of New Year, Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to announce that he will be joining hands with his brother for the sequel to his 2010 Tamil adventure drama Aayirathil Oruvan and that it will release in 2024. Selvaraghavan wrote in Tamil about the project and shared the announcement poster. Dhanush quickly quoted his brother’s tweet and wrote: “A magnum opus! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2.The Prince returns in 2024 (sic).” Contrary to reports, Dhanush and Selva haven’t joined hands for Pudhupettai 2.

A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan ! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024 https://t.co/HBTXeN66iA — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 1, 2021

The pre-production will go on for the entirety of 2022. The project will go on the floors in 2023. Meanwhile, the team will finalise the rest of the cast and crew. Dhanush and his brother are teaming up for the fourth time. Their previous collaborations include Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. This project also marks the reunion of the brother with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Aravind Krishna. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Dhanush currently awaits the release of his upcoming film Jagame Thanthiram, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj. It has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

Last November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever worked on in any film. While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the leading lady, the supporting cast also includes Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

Jagame Thanthiram was supposed to release in cinemas on May 1, 2020. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty. Dhanush has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan. The first glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled. He was seen wielding a sword. Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pataas, also has a film each with directors Ramkumar and Anand L Rai. Dhanush also has a yet-untitled Tamil thriller project with director Karthick Naren in his kitty.

