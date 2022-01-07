Dhanush’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual starts rolling

Helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri, the film has been titled ‘Sir’ in Telugu and ‘Vaathi’ in Tamil.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor Dhanush has started shooting for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie helmed by Telugu director Venky Atluri on January 7. Samyuktha Menon has been roped in as the female lead for the bilingual project. The film features Dhanush as a lecturer in college. An image from the sets featuring Dhanush was also unveiled on Friday. Bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments, the bilingual project is titled Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil.

Earlier, on December 23, the title logo from the film was released. The logo had the letter 'I' designed as a pen, indicating that the film is likely to take a closer look at the Indian educational system. Sharing the title poster, Dhanush tweeted: “My next, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual #Vaathi #sir (sic).”

The film marks Dhanush’s Tollywood debut. The technical team includes GV Prakash as the music composer, Dinesh Krishnan B as the Director of Photography (DOP), Naveen Nooli as the editor and Avinash Kolla taking care of the production design. Further details about the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.

Dhanush was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re which streamed on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Dhanush was seen alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead. The actor, who is known for best known for his performance in films like Aadukalam, Asuran, Vada Chennai, Pudhupettai and Karna n among others, also has Maaran in the pipeline. Helmed by Karthick Naren, it stars Malavika Mohanan opposite Dhanush. The latter is likely to be seen as an investigative journalist.

He is currently working on his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man which co-stars actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura in significant roles. The project is helmed by Hollywood filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo. Speaking about the film to PTI earlier, Dhanush said, “It is way too early to talk about it. I loved the experience of working on it. It has been a very good learning experience for me.” The 38-year-old actor also said that he was keen on discovering new territories as a performer.