Title of Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is out

Dhanush is likely to essay the role of a lecturer in the film which will mark his Telugu debut.

Flix Cinema

The title of actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film with director Venky Atluri was unveiled on December 23. Billed to be a big-budget project, the film has been titled SIR in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil. The film’s official announcement was made through a video that suggests Dhanush plays a lecturer. The title logo is designed with the letter ‘I’ designed as a pen, which also indicates the same. Sharing the title poster, Dhanush wrote: “My next, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual #Vaathi #sir (sic).” The makers of the film revealed in a statement that the film will be based on the Indian education system.

Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi in association with Sai Soujanya, the film will mark Dhanush’s Telugu debut. Music composer GV Prakash has been roped in for the project, while Dinesh Krishnan B is on board as the Director of Photography. Naveen Nooli and Avinash Kolla will take care of editing and production design respectively. Sir/Vaathi will start rolling from January next year. Further details about the cast and crew are awaited.

Actor Dhanush is on a signing spree. He is currently shooting for his Hollywood film with director duo Anthony and Joe Russo. The Gray Man also features actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura in significant roles.

Speaking about the film to PTI earlier, actor Dhanush said, “It is way too early to talk about it. I loved the experience of working on it. It has been a very good learning experience for me.” The 38-year-old actor also said that he was keen on discovering new territories as a performer.

Dhanush, who is known for critically acclaimed movies such as Aadukalam, Asuran, Vada Chennai, Pudhupettai and Karnan among others, has films like Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re and Maaran in the pipeline.

Watch the title reveal video of Sir/ Vaathi here: