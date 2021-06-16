Dhanushâ€™s 'Jagame Thandhiram' to be streamed in 190 countries on Netflix

This is the first time actor Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj have collaborated on a film.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Dhanushâ€™s Jagame Thandhiram that is set to premiere on June 18 on Netflix India, will now be available to stream in 190 countries in 17 languages. This includes French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish (Castilian and Neutral), Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese in addition to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. The announcement came via a poster released on social media by the filmâ€™s production house on June 15.

The 2.37-hour-long film marks the first collaboration between actor Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj. The film also has Aishwarya Lekshmi, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Sanchana Natarajan, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan in lead roles. Dhanushâ€™s character is named Suruli and the trailer has already garnered a good response from fans.

The actor in the past has expressed his discontent over the filmâ€™s producer deciding to release the film on an OTT platform. A short-lived tiff ensued on social media when Dhanush expressed his hope to see the film release in theatres, while the producer had made his decision already clear. Jagame Thandhiram was scheduled to hit the big screens last year, but this was delayed due to the pandemic.

However, during a Twitter Spaces interaction, on the day the film's audio was launched, hosted by stand-up comedian Alexander Babu in which the filmâ€™s director Karthik Subbaraj, actor Dhanush, composer Santhosh Narayanan, along with others, participated, the director said that with the help of over-the-top or OTT platforms like Netflix, the makers have widened the market for the film and that they were getting traction from across the globe.

Dhanush, meanwhile, was last seen in Mari Selvarajâ€™s Karnan that was released in theatres first. Following its success, the director and the actor announced that they will be collaborating once again. Among the slew of films the actorâ€™s working on is the Hollywood film titled The Gray Man, in which he will be co-starring with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters.