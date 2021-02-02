'Jagame Thandhiram': Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj bat for theatrical release over OTT

Recent rumours that the film’s producer Sashikanth has turned towards Netflix India reportedly did not go down well with Dhanush and his fans.

Flix Kollywood

Of the Tamil films that were awaiting release in 2020, resolute in their decision to only be screened in theatres first, was actor Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram. While the makers of the film had earlier announced that the film would only release in theatres, recent rumours that the film’s producer Sashikanth has turned towards Over-the-Top platform Netflix India, did not go down well with fans. The actor too was reportedly upset by the decision made by the producer, following which a cold war brewed between the two on social media.

While the final decision is awaited, Dhanush tweeted on Tuesday that he is hoping for a theatrical release of the film. “I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans (sic). Fingers crossed,” he tweeted.

I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 2, 2021

The film’s director Karthik Subbaraj too retweeted Dhanush’s tweet, expressing similar hopes.

Jagame Thandhiram, which marks the first-time collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo, Kalaiarasan and Joju George. The film was predominantly shot in London and is actor Dhanush’s 40th film.

This film was supposed to hit the screens on May 1, 2020, but was pushed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, like all other films.

Meanwhile, Dhanush awaits the theatrical release of Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The news that the film will release on April 2 was confirmed by its producer Kalaipuli S Thanu. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming Hindi film Atrangi Re. Additionally, the latest update that he would be joining the sets of the Hollywood flick The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters, has got his fans elated.