Dhanush to join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man'

Dhanush, the only Indian star on cast so far, will be joining actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Dhanush is among the few Indian stars to have a hold in Hollywood. The actor who had played the lead role in the film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018), also his debut, will next be seen in directors Anthony and Joe Russoâ€™s upcoming thriller, The Gray Man.

Dhanush, the only Indian star on cast so far, will be joining actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters. The Gray Man is based on American novelist Mark Greaneyâ€™s debut novel of the same name, that released in 2009. The Russo brothers, who enjoy a great fan following, are famous for directing Captain America and Avengers series.

Ryan Gosling x Chris Evans x Ana de Armas = THE GRAY MAN



A new film from directors Anthony & Joe Russo, the upcoming action thriller is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney. pic.twitter.com/pfOAYfWDup â€” NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 11, 2020

The Gray Man will be a Netflix adaptation. Reports say that filming will commence early next year and a budget of $200 million has been set aside for this film. It is based on a freelance assassin and former CIA operative who goes on a rescue mission across Europe. Notably, in 2016, there were plans to turn this novel into a film helmed by director Christopher McQuarrie of Mission Impossible franchise.

Dhanush, who was last seen in the Tamil action-comedy Pattas, awaits the release of two Tamil films â€” Jagama Thandhiram, his first with director Karthik Subbaraj, and Karnan, also his first with director Mari Selvaraj. The actor also has the Hindi film Atrangi Re in which he will be reuniting with director Aanand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa in 2013.

Jagame Thandhiram also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan and Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who is well-known for starring in films like Braveheart, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, and TV series Game of Thrones.

Dhanush also has a project each with director Ramkumar of Ratsasan fame and director Karthik Naren of Dhuruvangal Padhinaaru fame.