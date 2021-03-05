Keerthy Suresh wishes Selvaraghavan with a new poster from ‘Saani Kaayidham’

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan will make his acting debut and share the screen with Keerthy Suresh in ‘Saani Kaayidham’.

Flix Kollywood

On the occasion of filmmaker Selvaraghavan’s 44th birthday on March 5, many celebrities and fans wished him on social media. Actor Keerthy Suresh, who will be sharing the screen with Selvaraghavan in the upcoming flick Saani Kaayidham, wished him on his birthday and shared a new poster that was released by the makers of the film. The movie marks the acting debut of director Selvaraghavan.

Keerthy took to Twitter to convey her wishes and stated that she is happy to work with a brilliant actor like him. “Here’s wishing my partner in crime a very Happy Birthday!!! Proud to have known you as an amazing director and now happy to work with the brilliant actor that he is ! Wishing you an awesome year ahead @selvaraghavan sir # HBDSelvaraghavan # SaaniKaayidham,” her tweet read.

Here’s wishing my partner in crime a very Happy Birthday!!!



Proud to have known you as an amazing director and now happy to work with the brilliant actor that he is !

Wishing you an awesome year ahead @selvaraghavan sir ❤️ #HBDSelvaraghavan #SaaniKaayidham pic.twitter.com/kcN4vCbpND — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 5, 2021

Earlier, the makers of Saani Kaayidham released a new poster from the movie and conveyed their wishes to Selvaraghavan. He sports a rugged look and is seen smoking, while his hands are covered in blood. We also see someone’s legs tied and covered in blood. The poster is gruesome yet intriguing and sets the tone for the crime thriller.

Selvaraghavan's long delayed project Nenjam Marappathillai released on Friday after many obstacles. Several celebrities including actor SJ Suryah, editor Antony Ruben and Arun Matheswaran, the director of Saani Kaayidham, wished the director turned actor on his birthday.

#NenjamMarapathillai

All cleared.. KDM issued for all theatres... Shows starts from 5AM...#NMI will be a Perfect birthday treat for all Selva sir fans..

Do watch and support& Happy Birthday my friend, legendary dir ⁦@selvaraghavan⁩ sirhave a great year sir pic.twitter.com/WIJ599cFk1 — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 4, 2021

According to reports, the plot of Saani Kaayidham is inspired from real- life incidents that took place in the 1980s. However, the makers of the film are yet to give more details about the venture. Saani Kaayidham is bankrolled by Seven Screen Entertainment. The technical crew comprises Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Yamini Yagnamurthy for cinematography, Nagooran for editing and Ramu Thangaraj for art direction.

A week ago, Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to announce that Saani Kaayidham went on floors. Shooting for the movie is currently underway in Chennai.