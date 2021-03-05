On the occasion of filmmaker Selvaraghavan’s 44th
Keerthy took to Twitter to convey her wishes and stated that she is happy to work with a brilliant actor like him. “Here’s wishing my partner in crime a very Happy Birthday!!! Proud to have known you as an amazing director and now happy to work with the brilliant actor that he is ! Wishing you an awesome year ahead @selvaraghavan sir #
Earlier, the makers of Saani Kaayidham released a new poster from the movie and conveyed their wishes to Selvaraghavan. He sports a rugged look and is seen smoking, while his hands are covered in blood. We also see someone’s legs tied and covered in blood. The poster is gruesome yet intriguing and sets the tone for the crime thriller.
Selvaraghavan's long delayed project Nenjam Marappathillai released on Friday after many obstacles. Several celebrities including actor SJ Suryah, editor Antony Ruben and Arun Matheswaran, the director of Saani Kaayidham, wished the director turned actor on his birthday.
According to reports, the plot of Saani Kaayidham is inspired from real- life incidents that took place in the 1980s. However, the makers of the film are yet to give more details about the venture. Saani Kaayidham is bankrolled by Seven Screen Entertainment. The technical crew comprises Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Yamini Yagnamurthy for cinematography, Nagooran for editing and Ramu Thangaraj for art direction.
A week ago, Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to announce that Saani Kaayidham went on floors. Shooting for the movie is currently underway in Chennai.