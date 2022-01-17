Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announce decision to divorce

The duo took to their social media handles to announce the seperation on Monday night.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, announced their separation on January 18. The couple have decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage. They are parents to two boys, Yatra and Linga, aged 15 and 11 respectively.

On Monday night, both Aishwaryaa and Dhanush posted statements on their Instagram and Twitter handles respectively, making the announcement official. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting,” the statement on Twitter read.

“Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” the statement posted by Dhanush read. The statement also requested fans and readers to “respect the decision” and give them the “needed privacy to deal with” the breakup.

Aishwaryaa who posted the statement on Instagram added “No caption needed. Only your understanding and love necessary”.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004, after six months of courtship. Both of them belong to well established families in the Tamil film industry. While While Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of mega star Rajinikanth, Dhanush is the son of producer Kasthuri Raja. The duo got married when Dhanush was only 21 and Aishwarya 23. Dhanush was last seen in the Bollywood film Atrangi Re, which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He is a four time National Award winner, last bagging the prestigious honour for his 2019 film Asuran