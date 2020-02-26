'Democracy at peril': MK Stalin, Kamal, Thol Thiruma react to violence in Delhi

"Amit Shah should resign and police powers should be handed over to the Delhi government," Thol Thiruma tweeted.

Amidst the violence in the northeastern part of India’s capital city New Delhi, leaders in Tamil Nadu reacted to the clashes that have resulted in the death of at least 13 people as well as scores of injuries, including police personnel and journalists. Violence began on Sunday following a clash over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside Jaffrabad Metro station in northeast Delhi.

Opposition leader and DMK Chief MK Stalin wrote on Twitter that democracy is in peril. Calling for swift action by the Union Government, Stalin wrote, “The violence in #Delhi has now reached alarming proportions with gruesome attacks on citizens and journalists. The Union Govt, which controls police in Delhi, must act swiftly to book perpetrators of violence and restore normalcy. Democracy is at peril.”

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan wrote that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign and police powers should be handed over to the Delhi government. In his letter, Thirumavalavan wrote, "No matter how much violence is incited, people of Delhi have decided not to be fooled by religious fanatic forces and so have rejected BJP during the elections, choosing AAP instead. Angered by this failure, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP members are strategically planning and inciting such chaos in Delhi.”

Attacking BJP government, he wrote, “BJP government is inciting such violence to polarise people based on their religion and to seek political gains.”

Expressing his hope that India will “survive this madness” as it had done earlier, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Haasan tweeted, “How can we allow these children of hate to run amok in my United and diverse India. Stop!Please return to reason, before it is too late. No religion propagates hate, only people do. India has survived such madness before, I sincerely hope it will again.”

On the sidelines of a programme organised by the Social Welfare Department to spread awareness among the people on drug abuse held on Tuesday, Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters, “Most of the states are on the boil in the wake of implementation of the CAA by the NDA government at the Centre. This and also the NPR and NRC are injurious and ill-conceived. We (Puducherry government) have been opposing the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) all along.”

(With inputs from PTI)