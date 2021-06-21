Delta variant may have caused widespread COVID-19 infection in TN: Study

Tamil Nadu government’s Health Department conducted a genome sequencing study on samples tested from December 2020 to May 2021.

news COVID19

A recent study on the genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 released by the Tamil Nadu government’s Health Department shows that the widespread infection in the state may have been caused due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Chennai released the results of the study conducted on genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2. The study showed that out of the 554 samples tested from December 2020 to May 2021, 386 samples were found to contain the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), amounting to 70% of all samples. Meanwhile, the Alpha variant, which first surfaced in Britain in January this year, showed 8.5% spread.

Genome sequencing is the process of determining the DNA sequence of an organism or in this case, a virus, that helps experts study mutations and spread of an infectious disease like COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already categorised the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of the virus, which was first identified in India, as a Variant of Concern (VOC). The Delta variant was predominantly reported among adolescents and adults above 12 years of age (81%) compared to children aged below 12 (19%). The study further pointed out that the Delta variant was largely seen in community and family clusters.

Suchithra Menon, a virologist, told IANS, “The World Health Organisation(WHO) has categorised the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as more transferable than the parent virus and now the study of the TN Public Health Department has found that this variant has caused much of a concern in the state. We should not let our guard down as the possibility of a third wave looms large on the horizon. Vaccination of the maximum population, wearing masks, safe distancing and hand sanitisation should continue to prevent the COVID-19 attack.”

The government report released on Sunday also stated that about 12% of people who were vaccinated with both doses contracted COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. However, experts said that the sample size was small and it was inadequate to come to any major conclusions.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said that the lockdown has been extended till 6 am on June 28 while announcing more relaxations. As per the announcement, public transport is allowed to operate with 50% occupancy in districts like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur.

(Inputs from IANS)