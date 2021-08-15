Delighted says Grace Banu on winning first ever TN govt award for transgender people

The well-known activist shared that she is delighted by the award but also urged the state government to drop the regressive term “third gender” in the future.

Trans activist Grace Banu was presented an award titled “Outstanding Work for the Upliftment of Third Genders” by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Independence Day function held at St George Fort in Chennai on Sunday. The category of the award has been newly introduced by the state government to recognize the welfare work done by transgender people in the state. She is now the first-ever recipient of ‘The Best Third Gender Award’ which is given by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

Grace Banu is a leading voice both in the fight for trans rights and in the anti-caste movement. Speaking to TNM, she said, “I’m very happy to have received this award. I have also requested them not to give the award under the term ‘third gender’ in the future. We are not a third gender, who is the first gender or second gender? This is something we’ve been saying for years.” She further added that the government has agreed with her and responded saying that it was a term used by the previous government, assuring her that they will amend this soon.

In this same respect, Nadika, a writer, took to Twitter to point out the term former Chief Minister Karunanidhi had coined instead — “thirunangai.” Expressing her disappointment at the continued use of the disrespectful term “third gender” that ends up alienating people from the community, Nadika asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to consider using ‘Thirunangai’ instead.

Dear @mkstalin @CMOTamilNadu

Your father, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, came up with the term திருநங்கை. Thirunangai. It replaced terms that were hateful, rooted in ignorance. A lot of us prefer it over others. Feeling a bit let down that your new government is using third gender August 15, 2021

The trans and queer community in Tamil Nadu embraced the term திருநங்கை. Then came the திருநம்பி and திருனர் terms. It made sense. It was not rooted in bigotry. Didn't make us feel like freaks. Came from Tamil literature.



It gave us personhood. Treated us a humans. Pity — Nadika நாடியா (@NadjaNadika) August 15, 2021

Grace Banu told TNM that she’s extremely happy to have received this recognition from the state government. She dedicated the award to the youngsters fighting against transphobia and against various kinds of discrimination, and to her trans mother Munna Nayak. She further added, “I dedicate it also to my parents who avoided me.”

On behalf of the trans community, Grace said, “I wish to register my thanks to the Tamil Nadu government, the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, the department minister and everyone else responsible for introducing this award.” Adding that the Tamil Nadu government should continue to take up more initiatives like these, Grace Banu said, “They should introduce separate reservation for trans people in both education and in employment as soon as possible.”