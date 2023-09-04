Delhi BJP writes to CM Stalin seeking Udhayanidhi’s apology for his remarks against Sanatana Dharma

A delegation of the Delhi BJP under the leadership of its president Virendraa Sachdeva handed over the letter addressed to Tamil Nadu CM, to the Principal Resident Commissioner at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi.

news Controversy

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, September 4, submitted a protest letter to the Principal Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu regarding Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against the Sanatana Dharma and demanded his apology at the earliest. Udhayanidhi, who is Tamil Nadu's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing Secretary, while addressing a meeting of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum on Saturday said that, "Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and corona."

A delegation of the Delhi BJP under the leadership of its president Virendraa Sachdeva handed over the letter addressed to Tamil Nadu CM, to the Principal Resident Commissioner at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi. “It is with deep distress that we write this letter to you to condemn the statement of your son and a Minister for Sports in your government, Udhayanidhi Stalin calling for eradication of Sanatan Dharma. Udhayanidhi is not just your son he is a Minister who has sworn allegiance to the Constitution of India which does not permit a Minister to hurt religious sentiments or belief of any Indian,” read the memorandum undersigned by the Delhi BJP chief, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, MPs and other office bearers.

The letter further said, “It is shocking to note that your son congratulated the organiser for naming the conclave as ‘Sanatan Abolishing Conclave’ instead of calling it ‘Opposing Sanatan Conference’. Udhayanidhi Stalin didn't end at this and comparing Santan Dharma to diseases like Dengue and Malaria called for its eradication.”

“We therefore request you to intervene in the matter and ask your son Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to immediately take back his statement and apologise to 100 crores Sanatan Dharmi Indians. Any further delay by him in taking back his statement will mean that your tacit support is behind him,” they wrote in the memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister Stalin.

Talking to reporters, Sachdeva slammed the remarks of the Tamil Nadu Minister and said, “The anti-Hindu thinking of the INDI Alliance has come in front of everyone.” He also asked Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind to clarify his stand over the same.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the Opposition leaders -- Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav why they are silent on remarks made by Udhayanidhi and also accused them of doing "vote bank" politics. On Sunday, the BJP had termed the statement of the Tamil Nadu state minister as "parasitic" behaviour and shameful, adding it was a case of hate speech.