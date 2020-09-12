Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan to star in Atlee’s next movie

Early reports say that the bilingual movie will be called Sanki.

Flix Cinema

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone may soon have a reason to cheer if speculations are true. By the beginning of next year, the duo who played leads in movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, are set to come back together again in a bi-lingual movie to be directed by Tamil director Atlee.

A report on film magazine Filmfare said that the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be titled Sanki. The two lead actors are coming together for the fourth time, their last project together was Happy New Year in 2014.

According to reports, Deepika agreed to the project since she loved the story which is scripted as a commercial entertainer.

Director Atlee had posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan which raised the expectations of the fans of both the actor and director. Following this, there was an official announcement that Atlee will be directing his first movie in Bollywood starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The reports also say that Atlee will be directing this bilingual film in Tamil and Hindi for a pan-India audience. The shooting for the film is expected to begin in 2021.

Kollywood director Atlee has directed four films. He made his debut with the movie Raja Rani in 2013 starring actors Nayanthara, Arya, Nazriya Nazim and Jai. He also directed Theri and Mersal starring actor Vijay in the lead role. His latest hit Bigil also had Vijay playing the lead along with Nayanthara. .

The lead pair, SRK and Deepika, already have a connection with Kollywood fans since their blockbuster movie Chennai Express.

Deepika Padukone played the role of Meenamma, the daughter of a local mafia don in Tamil Nadu. The movie also had a song called Lungi Dance praising superstar Rajinikanth.