Decision to release Perarivalan is up to Governor, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Supreme Court that AG Perarivalan has no connection to its Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency’s (MDMA) investigation into the “larger conspiracy” behind the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. It also added that Perarivalan’s release plea is a matter to be discussed with Tamil Nadu Governor.

Perarivalan who is at present serving life sentence in relation to the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, along with six other convicts, has filed a plea seeking an early release. His mother, Arputhammal, has for the past three decades,been rallying in defence of her son, demanding his release.

The CBI, in an affidavit filed recently, has said that MDMA’s investigation, spread across several countries, is limited to the mandate provided by the Jain Commission Report that demanded further inquiry and has nothing to do with Perarivalan. It added that the question of Perarivalan’s remission is wholly between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Perarivalan.

Jain Commission’s mandate for probe included the monitoring/tracking of absconding persons suspected of the crime, and to find out the role of 21 Sri Lankan and Indian suspects identified by the Commission among others.

At the time of his arrest, on 18 June 1991, Perarivalan was just 20 years old. The main thread connecting Perarivalan to this case is his purchase of two 9-volt Golden Power batteries and handing them over to Sivarasan, an LTTE leader. This battery was used in the belt bomb that was used to kill Rajiv Gandhi.

In his confessional statement, Perarivalan admitted to buying the batteries but maintained that he did not know their purpose back then. The crucial latter part of this confession, however, was omitted by Thiagarajan, a former CBI Officer who had recorded Perarivalan’s statement. Thiagarajan himself confessed to this in 2017, expressing remorse for his actions. Notably, the confession statements of the seven were the only evidence submitted by the CBI to the Supreme Court to prove conspiracy.

Over the years, many have expressed their support in Arputhammal’s fight to bring home her son Perarivalan.