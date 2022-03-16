Dash: Enabling Instant Transactions

Dash offers a fast, cheap and global decentralised payment network.

Though Bitcoin was developed as a P2P-based payment system, low transaction speed and scalability issues have made Bitcoin the not-preferred choice for mass transactions. Dash aims to solve these issues while offering instant and fast payments to businesses of all shapes and sizes via its network of masternodes and robust governance model. Today we learn more about Dash and its network.

Dash: Introduction

Dash is an open-source blockchain and, originally, a hard fork of Litecoin. The network is focused on offering a fast, cheap and global decentralized payment network. It aims to be â€˜the most user-friendly and scalable payment-focused cryptocurrency in the world.â€™ The network aims to achieve these objectives via a network of masternodes.

Masternodes are servers holding significant amounts of Dash as collateral. They are designed to provide advanced services and a swift governance structure. Masternodes allow two additional kinds of transactions on Dash:

InstantSend: This type of transaction bypasses mining and validates a transaction via a consensus of masternodes to speed up transactions.

PrivateSend: This type of transaction allows users optional consumer-grade privacy by mixing the unspent Dash tokens of the participating users before the transaction is executed.

Dash splits its rewards into three parts, from which 45% goes to the miners, 45% to the masternodes, and 10% to its decentralized governance budget.

Dash coins are mined using the Proof of Work consensus mechanism with an X11 hash function. The average round of mining a coin is two and a half minutes.

The governance on the Dash platform is facilitated via its DAO. A holder of 1,000 DASH tokens becomes a masternode owner. These masternodes act as regular nodes to validate transactions and vote on proposals for the ecosystemâ€™s improvement.

Dash can be used by both individual users and institutions. The network has its app, which users can download to make and receive payments for a plethora of services, including airfare, hotel bills, business services, buying electronics, groceries, dining out and a lot more.

DASH Token: Fundamentals and Purpose

DASH is the native coin and governance token of the Dash network. It is a digital coin that people can use to make everyday purchases. The DASH token facilitates instant, cheap global payments and remittances.

Currently, the maximum supply of DASH tokens is 18.90 million. This number can be changed if the DAO votes to allocate 10% of block rewards. The circulating supply of DASH tokens is over 10.6 million.

Short-Term Technical Analysis

DASH token is priced at $96 today and is among the top 80 cryptocurrencies by market cap. It has been trading within a triangle range over the last month and is now headed for an inevitable breakout. Whether this will be towards the upside or correction remains to be seen.

However, having already rejected from the golden pocket resistance at $102 on several occasions, it may be prudent to watch for support levels below for entry. These are located at $94 and $87.

Future Potential

The Dash network offers several wallets to its users, a fully-functional DashDirect app, and is available at physical crypto ATMs worldwide. Over 159,000 merchants and 265 plus exchanges and brokers accept DASH. The network aims to strategically evolve and move forward to build its ecosystem further while prioritizing user satisfaction and technology advancement.

However, cryptocurrencies have faced regulatory issues when they become a form of payment. Dashâ€™s adoption depends on global adoption of Bitcoin in the near future.

