IIT-Bombay student death: Friend alleges caste bias, call for Director’s resignation

Darshan Solanki (18) died by suicide on the Powai campus of the IIT on Sunday, February 12.

A students' organisation on Tuesday, February 14, alleged that IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide, had told a senior that he was facing caste bias on campus.The premier technology institute, on the other hand, refuted the charge that discrimination on campus drove him to commit the act. The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) said Udaysingh Meena, then a final year student of chemical engineering, had stated that Solanki was facing caste discrimination and exam-related depression. It also demanded that the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be invoked in the case, and the IIT should carry out an independent investigation through a panel with at least 50% SC/ST representation.

"Darshan confided in Uday that his roommate, mentors and wing-mates were from the general category and reduced talking to him after coming to know about his rank which is a marker for his category. The combined issue of academic pressure and caste discrimination, along with a lack of mental health and academic support might have pushed him to take such an extreme step," the APPSC statement said.

Solanki (18) died by suicide on the Powai campus of the IIT on Sunday, February 12. Hailing from Ahmedabad, he was a first-year student of B.Tech (Chemical) course. The APPSC claimed that students were prevented from speaking at a condolence meeting organised by the institute's administration on Monday.

Earlier, IIT-Bombay rejected charges of caste bias in the institute, saying initial inputs from friends suggested that there was no discrimination, and urged students to wait till police and internal probes were over. "IIT Bombay strongly refutes claims in some news articles about the tragic death of a 1st year BTech student that imply that the cause was discrimination, and say it amounted to institutional murder. Based on initial inputs from friends, there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination," APPSC said in a statement.

However, the APPSC demanded that the Director of IIT-Bombay Subhasis Chaudhuri resign from his position because of the denial of caste discrimination in the campus. They further alleged that students who are trying to bring to light the caste discrimination in the institute are being accused of harming its “prestige.” They also said that such attempts to silence the students against caste discrimination is why such discrimination exists on the campus.

