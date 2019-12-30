'Darbar' release in trouble? Madras HC asks Lyca to respond to petition on dues

Kollywood

Malaysia based entertainment company DMY Creations has claimed that Lyca owes them Rs 23.70 crore.

It appears that no film can release in Tamil Nadu without last minute hassles either involving a plagiarism row or a financial tussle. The latest film to join the long list of films that have had a dramatic turn of events per-release is Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Slated to release on January 9 worldwide, Darbar has been produced by Lyca Productions.

The Madras High Court on Monday directed Lyca Productions to respond to a petition seeking a ban on Darbar’s release. Malaysia based entertainment company DMY Creations has claimed to have loaned Rs 12 crore at a rate of 30% p.a. to Lyca for producing Rajinikanth’s 2018 release, 2.0. Currently, the amount due allegedly stands at Rs 23.70 crore and DMY Creations has sought for a ban on Darbar’s release until the dues are settled.

In their petition, they have also stated that when 2.0 released, they bought distribution rights for the film in Malaysia from Lyca for an amount of Rs 20 crore. Information from their website shows that DMY has distributed films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Viswasam, Game Over, Super 30, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and more.

Having heard the case, Justice Govindaraj has sent a notice to Lyca Productions to respond by January 2.

Darbar, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, is one of the highly anticipated films of 2020. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also has Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in the cast.

Last Pongal, Rajinikanth’s Petta had released, clashing with Ajith’s Viswasam. This year, no other big league star’s film release has been planned for January 9 yet. Darbar is Rajinikanth’s third outing with Lyca Productions after Kaala (distributors) and 2.0 (producers).

Rajinikanth’s next after Darbar will be under the Sun Pictures banner with director Siva. The project has been currently dubbed as "Thalaivar 168”.