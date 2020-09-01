Dams in Cauvery, Krishna basins close to full following heavy rains in Karnataka

Authorities said that as a result of the increase in rainfall has also led to more agricultural activities in the state.

With one month of monsoon left, all reservoirs in both the Krishna and Cauvery basins in Karnataka are close to full and water levels are slightly lesser than what it was last year, on the same date. Authorities said that 98% of the total capacity of the reservoirs in Krishna basin are filled while the figure for Cauvery basin is 95%.

At the end of August, with one (September) of the three months left of the South West Monsoon season in Karnataka, the state has overall got 6% excess rainfall, according to the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre. Despite the state reeling under flood-like conditions in August after heavy rains in north, central and coastal Karnataka which claimed 20 lives, there has been only marginal excess rainfall in the monsoon season so far.

While there has been damage to crops and property due to the heavy rains in August, it has also led to an increase in agricultural activities.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka Disaster Management Authority and Special Secretary to Government of Karnataka (Food Processing) told TNM, “72.8 lakh hectares have been sown against last years 61 lakh hectares, which is a 120% increase compared to last year, and in districts like Raichur and Koppal too, which are perennially arid, have seen increase of more than 120% in sowing.”

He added that the COVID-19 induced economic slowdown may also be another reason for increased sowing. The water level of the dams is likely to ensure adequate drinking water, while excess water would be used for irrigation.

Variance in inter-district, inter-taluk rainfall

Sunil M Gavaskar, a meteorologist at the KSNDMC said, “There was not much rain in the coastal and Malnad region in June and July. In the first two weeks of August, heavy rains compensated for the huge deficit. In interior districts, there was excess rainfall but the variability within the districts is high.”

The 6% excess rainfall has been reached after adjusting for both excess and deficit rainfall across the four parts of the state. It may be recalled that parts of the state in August were reeling under flood-like conditions with excess rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra and north interior, and coastal Karnataka. There were landslides reported from Kodagu too. A total of 20 persons had died as a result of the rains lashing the state since August 1.

While South Interior Karnataka has got an excess of 48% rainfall, north interior Karnataka has got 31% excess rainfall this season. Both Malnad (Central) and Coastal Karnataka have got deficit rainfall of 16% and 1% respectively in the season which lasts between June and September.

Even within the regions, there is a big disparity of deficit and excess rainfall between districts and within districts. This is also the case in Bengaluru city.

While Anekal in Bengaluru and Bengaluru South has got 118% and 107% excess rainfall in the season so far respectively, Bengaluru north has received only 1% excess rainfall while Bengaluru East has seen a 6% deficit.