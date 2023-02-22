Dalit woman student of Madurai Kamaraj University alleges harassment by professor

In her complaint, the student alleged that Shanmugaraja, an assistant professor in the History Department, used casteist slurs against her.

A Dalit woman student in the Madurai Kamaraj University has alleged that she is being harassed based on her caste by an assistant professor for nearly two years. She has also alleged that the assistant professor used sexually coloured remarks, following which she filed a complaint with the university’s vice-chancellor.

According to the complaint filed by the student, she was allegedly verbally harassed by Shanmugaraja, an assistant professor in the History Department, on multiple occasions. “Initially he would abuse me using my caste name, but later it devolved into body-shaming and sexually coloured comments. He also questioned why I should be studying, referring to my caste, which was extremely insulting to my self-respect,” the student told TNM. The student belongs to the Pallar community, which comes under the Scheduled Caste (SC). After the harassment became unbearable, along with his threats to fail her, the student sent a complaint to the VC on February 16.

On Tuesday, February 21, the Internal Committee was convened and the student deposed before the committee. As per the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, an IC should be constituted in all organisations and they must accept complaints of sexual harassment or misconduct, and begin an inquiry into the matter. The IC, after conducting an inquiry, can recommend to the administration to take action against the harasser as per service rules, or deduct adequate sums from the harasser’s salary within 60 days of the IC inquiry.

The student alleged that the IC has been constituted without following the protocol. “According to the rules, one-third of the IC members should be changed every year, but that has not happened here. Also, I filed a complaint to the SC/ST cell of the university and there has been no representative from the cell in the inquiry,” she said.

Another student in the same department said that the harassment against the complainant has been going on for a while and no action has been taken against the professor despite several oral complaints. According to the students, this was not the first instance where Shanmugaraja has been accused of caste bias. In 2011, a complaint was filed against him by 12 Dalit students alleging that he had deliberately failed them in a subject. Their complaint was filed with the Registrar of the university, the District Collector as well as with the Chancellor-Governor. When their papers were re-evaluated, all of them passed. Shanmugaraja did not face any consequences, according to students.

When TNM contacted Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J Kumar, he said that a committee has been set up to inquire about the allegations. “As per the rules, we have constituted a committee and they will submit a report after conducting an inquiry. The meeting was convened and we are awaiting their recommendations,” he said. Kumar denied that the IC was not constituted according to the rules. “If any of the members are found to be biased, we will take a decision in this regard,” he said. He claimed that Shanmugaraja was “vindicated” in the 2011 complaint and that there was no reason to rake up the old issue when looking into a fresh complaint.

Meanwhile, Shanmugaraja has filed a police complaint alleging that he was attacked by unknown persons. An official from the Nagamalai Pudukottai police station, where Shanmugaraja’s complaint has been filed, said that a probe is underway. “There was no attack per se or injuries or treatment undergone by the person. From the video he submitted as proof, we can see that there are a few people quarrelling. As a harassment complaint against him is pending at the university, we will look into that aspect also,” the police official said.