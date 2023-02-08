Dalit poet Sukirtharani refuses award as event is sponsored by Adani Group

The Dalit writer from Tamil Nadu said that she would never deviate from her political clarity and choices.

Dalit writer and poet Sukirtharani has refused to accept the Devi Awards citing that the main sponsor of the award ceremony is the Adani Group and accepting any awards sponsored by them is against her ideology. Sukirtharani, who is known for her literary works on Dalit women's rights, noted in her Facebook post that she renounced the Devi awards on Saturday, 4 February.

"The New Indian Express group presents the 'Devi Awards' to 12 women personalities who are selected from across the nation for their contribution in their respective fields of work. The award is to be presented to me for my contributions to Dalit literature. I thank the New Indian Express," she wrote in the post.

"I learned that the main sponsor of the event is Adani only yesterday. I don't feel happy to receive an award from an organisation or at an event that is financially supported by the Adani Group, for the politics I speak about and the ideologies I believe in. So, I refuse to accept the Devi Awards," she further wrote. Sukirtharani also sent an official mail declining the award and mentioned that she will never deviate from her political clarity and choices.

The 23rd edition of the award ceremony is scheduled to be held on 8 February, at ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai. 12 women were selected to be honoured for their contributions in different fields of work, including Scientist Dr. Gagandeep Kang, philanthropist Radhika Santhanakrishna, and Squash player Joshna Chinappa, among others.

Sukirtha, a teacher from Lalapet of Ranipet district, has written six books namely Kaipattri Yen Kanavu Kel, Iravu Mirugam, Kaamatthipoo, Theendapadaatha Muttham, Avalai Mozhipeyarthal, and Ippadikku Yeval.