Dacoits kill two people, steal 17 kg gold from jewellery shop owner in TN

The Mayiladuthurai police shot dead one of the accused as he allegedly tried to flee from police custody.

The police on Wednesday shot dead a man who was caught for allegedly robbing a home of a jewelry store owner and killing two people in Mayiladuthurai of Tamil Nadu. Dacoits Manipal and two others robbed 17 kgs of gold and shot dead two family members of a jewellery shop owner in Sirkazhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the three dacoits, identified as Manipal, Manish and Ramesh shouted in Hindi and barged into the home of Dhanraj Choudary, a jewelry shop owner at Sirkazhi. They immediately attempted to rob the cash but the family members resisted them.



The gang that was armed then started violently attacking the family members, according to the police. In the attack, Dhanraj's wife Asha (45) and son Akil died on the spot, while other family members sustained injuries.



The gang looted 17 kg of gold jewelry, took away the CCTV camera's hard disk and fled in Dhanraj's car.



The Mayiladuthurai police immediately rushed to the spot and held an inquiry. They formed a special team and traced the three robbers to a nearby village based on a tipoff from the public.



The police detained the three accused and took them for recovering the stolen products. However, according to the police, Manipal who was also the head of the gang attempted to attack them and flee the place.



Following this, the police say they shot Manipal, who died on the spot. The police recovered two guns and 17 kg of gold jewels from the trio.



The Superintendent of Police (SP), Mayiladuthurai district N Shreenatha is currently investigating the case. All the three accused are reportedly from Rajasthan.



Thirumalai, a resident of Erukkur, said, “We got information that there was a theft in Sirkazhi. When our people went to the farms for their daily work, they saw three Hindi speaking people. So we caught them and informed Kollidam police. The villagers are shocked since they reportedly had guns with them.”