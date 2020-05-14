Cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal: Parts of Andhra to witness thunderstorms, lightning

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday said that there is a possibility of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, which may lead to thunderstorms and lightning for parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next few days, from May 15 to 17.

IMD said that the well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining south Andaman Sea, is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Friday, May 15, and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the same region by the evening of May 16. It is very likely to move northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards the north Bay of Bengal on May 18 and 19.

IMD Hyderabad in its weather warning for Andhra said that thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the north coastal area of Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam in Puducherry for two days, May 14 and 15. On May 16, there will be rains accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema areas. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh. On May 17, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam as well as SCAP and Rayalaseema.

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Visakhapatnam has issued a weather warning to fishermen, advising them against venturing into south Andaman sea area in coastal Andhra. It has also asked those who are out at sea over these regions to return to coasts by May 15.

According to the CWC, the sea condition will be rough to very rough over the south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

The CWC that the conditions will become favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon over South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar islands around May 16.

Earlier, in the first week of May, IMD said that the cyclone could be formed, based on the intensification of the low-pressure area centralised over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.