The Meteorological Department on Monday said that there is a possibility of cyclone in Andhra Pradesh as there is a low pressure centralised over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather warning for Andhra Pradesh, said thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari of north coastal Andhra and Yanam. Thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam of south coastal Andhra. Further, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra in the coming three days.

However, officials said that given the present condition, the intensity of the low pressure is unidentified. Dr K Nagaratna, Director, IMD Hyderabad, said, "At present, the situation is in low pressure adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood, surface frequency is also till mid-tropospheric level."

She added, “Presently, low pressure is continuing, any further development can be seen following signs of intensification.”

She said further observations can be made during the course of 'intensification', possible development of low pressure may affect the neighbouring states of Odisha and Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has issued a weather warning to fishermen. It has advised against venturing into south Andaman sea area in coastal Andhra for the next 24 hours from 1.30 pm on Monday. It said that under the influence of low pressure over south Andaman Sea, it is very likely to see squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph to gusting 50 kmph to 60 kmph in next 24 hours with rough to very rough sea condition.

According IMD officials, temperature across coastal regions will be around 37 - 39 degree Celsius while Rayalaseema region is expected to see above 40 degrees.

The possibility of a cyclone has raised concerns even as the state is already battling the COVID-19 pandemic.