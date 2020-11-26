Cyclone Nivar: Three people killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai

The death of a 50-year-old man after a tree fell on him while he was trying to cross Besant Road in Royapettah was caught on CCTV.

news Cyclone Nivar

At least three people have reportedly died in rain-related incidents in Chennai and surrounding areas after heavy rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, as Cyclone Nivar made its landfall near Puducherry.

In Chennai, a tree fell on a 50-year-old man, who was trying to cross Besant Road in Royapettah, leading to his death. The incident was caught on CCTV and visuals show the man walking on the road when the tree falls on him, severely injuring his head. The man was immediately rushed to Royapettah Government Hospital by the public but was declared dead on arrival. Here are the visuals of the incidents caught on CCTV:

embed video

In the wake of Cyclone Nivar, several incidents of trees falling and trees getting uprooted have been reported. Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry between 11.30 pm on Wednesday and 2.30 am on Thursday. The wind speed was around 100-120 kmph at the time of the cyclone making landfall. Though Cyclone Nivar is now likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm, heavy rains will continue in Chennai for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre has said.

According to the data provided by the Chennai Corporation, 267 trees have fallen due to Cyclone Nivar. The Corporation has cleared 223 trees till now, and efforts are underway to clear 44 trees. In 2020, to date, Chennai has lost 609 trees due to rain.

In another incident on Tuesday, a migrant worker from Bihar, Shabaj (27), was electrocuted to death, as per a report. Shabaj and 12 other construction workers were staying in a building in Koyambedu. The rains had flooded the terrace of the building and Shabaj had gone to clear the water on the terrace when suddenly, a wire from a streetlight snapped due to the winds and fell into the water he was clearing, thereby electrocuting him. He was thrown due to the impact and was caught between the terrace and overhead cables.

In another incident, 33-year-old Kowsalya in Tambaram died of electrocution on Tuesday. Koswalaya had stepped out of her home to close the gates of her home when an overhead cable snapped and fell on her, electrocuting her to death.

The mishaps were reported in the suburban even as electricity was shut down in major places of the suburbs.